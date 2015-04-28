PARADIP: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has started the process of commissioning its 15 million tonne per annum (MTPA) state-of-the-art Paradip Refinery Project. Crude oil processing was started at the Atmospheric and Vacuum Unit (AVU) on Sunday.

Director (Refineries) of IOCL Sanjiv Singh said the processing unit would produce LPG, naphtha, kerosene, gas oil and reduced crude oil (RCO) but these products need further processing in the secondary unit which will be commissioned soon. The whole project complex is likely to take six to eight months to be full operational in an integrated manner, he added. Constructed at a cost of `34,555 crore, the refinery project is designed to process a broad basket of crudes including cheaper high-sulphur heavy crude and has an overall Nelson complexity factor of 12.2. The refinery is capable to produce Euro-IV and Euro-V quality of transportation fuel.

To meet burgeoning energy demands, IOCL is further augmenting its refining capacity by setting up a 15 MTPA-grassroots refinery at Paradip. IOCL’s latest refinery at Paradip is configured to produce LPG, propylene, motor spirit, ATF and HSD.

The distillate yield from the refinery is expected to be best in class with 81.1 per cent with no black oil production. Energy Intensity Index of Paradip Refinery is expected to be 78.6 which is in first quartile. Many first-time technological features including flue gas desulphurisation facilities and vapour recovery system from jetty loading have been the hallmark of the Paradip Refinery. These features will ensure environment friendly operation of the refinery with minimum impact to nature.