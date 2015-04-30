BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Wednesday sanctioned `5 crore for establishment of a centralised instrumentation centre on the Utkal University premises.

All sophisticated instruments from the departments of Physics, Chemistry, Biotechnology, Biology and Zoology will be housed under this single facility.

Since experimentation is a major component of training and research, students and teachers would have access to sophisticated instruments in the centre for learning and advanced research.

Vice-Chancellor Ashok Das said the centre will be developed on the lines of other top universities in the country.

“Almost all of India’s top universities have instrumentation centres whereas in Utkal, equipment lay scattered in many departments. We plan to replicate such a model besides changing the existing computer lab facility into a computational dynamic centre,” he added.

The State Government had recently sanctioned a total of `20 crore of which `5.20 crore would be spent on construction of the Central Instrumentation Centre, `9.30 crore on construction of an academic staff college and skill development centre with hostel facility and `5.50 crore for setting up of an academic block for Management, Commerce and Economics teaching.

The university also plans to set up a foreign language centre. In the first phase, five languages- Japanese, French, Spanish, Arabic and Russian- will be taught.

Meanwhile, the university has floated advertisement for recruitment of 19 faculty members to various departments.

Recruitment will be done for 10 posts of lecturers, three readers and six professors. Advertisement for post of Professor-cum-Principal for MS Law College at Cuttack has also been floated.