BERHAMPUR: Drought spectre looms large over Ganjam district due to weak monsoon this year. Deficit rain coupled with lack of irrigation facilities have left the farmers of the district worried. The situation will worsen, if it does not rain in a week, district agriculture officials said.

This week, the district agriculture officials targeted to cover 2.23 lakh hectares (ha) of land under paddy cultivation but so far, only 90,000 ha has been covered due to less rainfall. The district has received below normal rainfall except for the month of June when it got 253.62 mm rain against the normal 168.3 mm.

Following good rain in June, farmers started farm work for paddy cultivation. But in July, there was 182.04 mm rainfall against the normal 220.8 mm and during the last 10 days, the district has received only 12 mm rainfall against the normal 48 mm.

At present, water level of the reservoirs in the district has come down and water has not been released to the canals. Cracks have appeared in low-lying agricultural lands where paddy saplings were transplanted last month. The worst affected blocks are Rangeilunda, Kodola, Khalikote, Patrapur, Hinjili, Digapahandi, Chhatrapur and Ganjam.

According to official report on the extent of agriculture coverage in the Kharif season, the lowest of 13 per cent (pc) has been reported from Ganjam block followed by 15 pc from Hinjili, 20 pc from Digapahandi and Sanakhemundi. Over 45 pc of agriculture coverage is in Bhanjanagar, Jagannathprasad, Patrapur and Chikiti blocks. Farmers said in the absence of water, the farm lands have dried up and green saplings turned grey.

They said irrigation systems and reservoirs need to be renovated. “Government should prepare a contingency plan for farmers in the district,” said Rajendra Jena, secretary of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee.

Meanwhile, the Agriculture Department has already received around 55 tonnes of fertiliser against the indent of 58 tonnes for the Kharif season. “We have currently stocked short duration paddy, green gram, black gram and groundnut seeds for farmers. These will be of some benefit to farmers if rains continue to play truant,” said Deputy Director of Agriculture, Sudarshan Mohanty.