BHUBANESWAR: Apollo Hospital, Bhubaneswar has introduced Minimally Invasive Cardiac Surgery (MICS) in the State.

A 55-year-old male from Bargarh suffering from critical mitral valve stenosis or narrowing of heart valve caused by rheumatic disease underwent the first mitral valve replacement by MICS surgery on August 10. The surgery was conducted by a team led by Senior Cardiothoracic surgeon Dr RN Mohapatra along with Dr Debashish Nayak and Dr Satyajit Sahu.

Unlike standard open heart surgery which is done by opening the entire chest wall in the middle, in MICS only a small 6 cm opening in chest wall below right nipple is made and the entire surgery is done through this. Patients are remarkably pain-free after operation; they recover better, quicker and return to work faster. The patient has made a complete recovery and has been discharged from the hospital.