BHUBANESWAR: State BJP leaders on Friday submitted a memorandum to Governor SC Jamir and sought his intervention in the recent incidents of violence in Utkal University and demanded immediate measures to curb such mishaps in future.

A delegation of BJP members led by State BJP president KV Singhdeo, BJP Legislature Party leader Basanta Panda and Bijay Mahapatra met the Governor and highlighted the influence of non-students inside the university campus.

While these incidents are brainchild of anti-social elements, the police arrested innocent students to cover up the recent clashes. The BJP leaders blamed the ruling party for supporting goons to trigger violence inside the campus.

They demanded an independent committee to inquire into the recent unrest. Besides, the non-students occupying hostel rooms should be identified and flushed out, the memorandum stated.