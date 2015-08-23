BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha State Consumer Power Federation on Saturday demanded CAG audit into the accounts of power distribution companies (discoms) in the State since the privatisation of distribution business.

An audit into the accounts of private discoms becomes essential after the CAG detected several irregularities by the three power distribution companies in Delhi, Chairman of the federation, Panchanan Kanungo, told a media conference here.

The CAG in its report is reported to have stated that private discoms have inflated their dues and have recovered about Rs 8,000 crore from consumers.

Several political parties pledging support to the federation have urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to follow his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal and recommend the Centre for a CAG probe into the distribution business.

The State Government has admitted in the Assembly that the Reliance Infrastructure managed three discoms - Nesco, Southco and Wesco - whose distribution licence has been suspended have not paid power bill amounting Rs 3,483 crore to Gridco, the bulk power supplier of the State, Kanungo said.

The federation members said, under the present system of company-appointed auditors, the balance-sheets of discoms reflect huge losses. That is why there is need to entrust the audit to a constitutional body like CAG, they said.

The discoms have failed to minimise the transmission and distribution loss as mandated by Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC). The consumers are paying heavy price for the inefficiency of discoms, Kanungo said.

Private power companies operating in Odisha are buying cheap energy from the State and selling it at a higher price in Mumbai but the Government has turned a blind eye to it, convenor of the federation Rabi Behera said.