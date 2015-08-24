BHUBANESWAR: A 30-year-old daily labourer of Keonjhar attempted to get close to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s car to hand over a petition at Jaydev Bhawan here on Sunday.

The incident occurred when CM’s carcade was about to depart from portico of Jaydev Bhawan after completion of Jeevan Bindu - a blood donation campaign. The labourer, Sambhunath Maharana of Padanpur village in Ghasipura block, rushed towards Naveen’s car waving a piece of paper and appealed to the CM to receive it.

Security personnel deployed at the spot apprehended him before he could make it into the security ring. On noticing the fiasco, Naveen indicated his PSO to collect the petition after which the carcade left for Naveen Nivas, while the labourer was detained for questioning and released later.

Police Commissioner Dr RP Sharma said there was no breach of security as the crowd inside the campus was already frisked.

“The personnel deployed on close proximity acted promptly and prevented an untoward incident. I have sought a report from the in-charge of CM’s security and any decision to enhance the security ring around the Chief Minister would be taken on the basis of the report,” Sharma said.

Maharana said his family had been neglected by Keonjhar district administration for availing finance for a house under Biju Pakka Ghara and Mo Kudia Yojana.

“We got a receipt on a memorandum submitted to the Chief Minister’s residence on July 1. The receipt had directed the Ghasipura Block Development Officer (BDO) to consider our plight,” he said, adding that 10 days later, the BDO refused to address the matter.

This incident came as a reminder of breach of CM’s security on February 19 when Youth Congress activists had waylaid Naveen’s convoy at Unit IX area, hurled eggs on his car and waved black flags. The CM’s proximal and carcade security was doubled after this incident.