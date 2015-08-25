BHUBANESWAR/ CUTTAK: Alarmed over the growing number of deaths of newborn babies at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Paediatrics in Cuttack, the state government today announced constitution of a technical committee to probe into the issue and recommend remedial measures.

"The state government has set up a technical committee headed by the Director of Medical Education and Training (DMET) to probe into causes of the deaths. A child specialist from the AIIMS, Bhubaneswar will also be a member of the committee," minister of state for health and family welfare Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak told the assembly, after members cutting across party lines expressed concern over the casualties of children at Sishu Bhawan.

The minister said that the committee which has been asked to submit report within ten days will also investigate whether there was any negligence in treatment of the children. "Stringent action will be taken if there is any negligence in treatment," the minister assured the house.

An average of 400 to 450 children are brought for treatment at Sishu Bhawan, he said, adding the children who died during the last four days were mostly suffering from septicaemia, meningitis, premature birth, low weight and pneumonia. The number of deaths reached 27 today.

Earlier, speaker Niranjan Pujari had asked the state government to make a statement in the house on the issue as members cutting across partylines expressed concern over growing number of death of children.

Raising the issue during zero hour, Ranendra Pratap Swain (BJD) demanded that the Speaker should ask the health minister to present a status report. He also demanded a discussion on the issue. KV Singhdeo (BJP), Chiranjib Biswal, Naba Kishore Das (both Cong) and several other members demanded immediate action to stop the death newborn babies in the hospital.

Meanwhile, delegations of Congress and BJP visited Sishu Bhavan at Cuttack to take stock of the situation.