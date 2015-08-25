BHUBANESWAR: Counselling process for admission into MBBS and BDS programmes in the medical colleges of the State got underway with about 600 candidates registering themselves for the two programmes on Monday.

The registration will continue till August 28. Document verification will be conducted from August 29 to September 1.

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee will activate five nodal centres for the document verification exercise after registration process is over.

While three such centres will be set up at Bhubaneswar, two will be located at VSS Medical College and Hospital, Sambalpur and MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

“After the verification is over, we will also publish a list of the candidates eligible for counselling,” Chairman of OJEE Tushar Kant Nath said.

As per the schedule, eligible students will be asked for indicating their choice between September 3 and 5 and the first round seat allotment will be declared on September 6. Between September 7 and 11, provisional admissions will be carried out.

The fee structure has already been made available to the candidates.

The annual admission fee of MBBS programme in a Government medical college will be Rs 30,000 whereas in private colleges, it will be Rs 5.5 lakh. Similarly, for BDS in a private college, it will be Rs 2.5 lakh.

As many as 2,916 candidates have qualified in the All India Pre-Medical Test (AIPMT) for admission into 650 MBBS and 150 BDS seats in the State. Fifteen per cent of seats are reserved for all India ranked candidates.

Meanwhile, there will be no admission into 100 seats of Hi Tech Medical College at Rourkela as well as Sardar Rajas Medical College at Bhawanipatna as the Medical Council of India has refused permission.

The Bhawanipatna-based college has been in news for quite a long time for inadequate infrastructure leading to students’ agitation. The CBI had also raided it over alleged financial irregularities.