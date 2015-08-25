BHUBANESWAR: Badagada police on Monday arrested a person for forging ownership document of a piece of land and selling it for Rs 72 lakh.

The accused was identified as Bibhuti Bhusan Behera, a native of Charinangal at Balichandrapur in Jaipur district. According to police, Behera managed to convince one Debendra Kumar Sahu of Dhenkanal for the deal of a plot located at Kalarahanga here in Mancheswar. He took Rs 72 lakh from Sahu and handed over document which were later found to be fake.

On Monday, Behera was produced in a local court which remanded him in judicial custody.