HC Monitor of Right to Education

CUTTACK:Acting on a PIL filed by High Court Legal Services Committee on the basis of a news report published in this paper, the Orissa High Court on Tuesday ruled that it would monitor implementation of Right to Education in the State.

The division bench of Chief Justice DH Baghela and Justice Biswanath Ratha while expressing concern over lack of proper infrastructure and drop out of students in primary and high schools in the State, directed Odisha Government to appoint a Nodal Officer to assist the court.

The court further observed that it would monitor the issue till the purpose of Right to Education and Right to Life is achieved. Further hearing of the case has been posted to September 2.