JHARSUGUDA: Carcass of a leopard was found in a forest near Machida village under Jharsuguda on Thursday. The forest comes under Belpahar forest range.

Nails of the big cat were missing. Villagers spotted the carcass and informed the forest officials.

Jharsuguda DFO Arjun Behera said it was a sub-adult leopard aged around four years. There was no mark of any external injury but the lower jaw of the animal was damaged.

He said the damaged jaw could be the reason behind the death of the animal. The exact reason could be ascertained

only after the autopsy report is received. He ruled out any possibility of poaching as only the nails of the leopard were missing.