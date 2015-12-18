BHUBANESWAR: Odisha today urged the central government to sanction one Industrial Training Centre (ITI) and two Skill Development Centres (SDCs), each in the 14 "left wing extremism (LWE) districts".

"I would request you to consider sanctioning one ITI and two SDCs for each of the remaining 14 LEW affected districts," Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wrote to Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Union minister of State, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Patnaik mentioned in the letter that Koraput, Nawarangpur, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Nayagarh, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Bolangir and Bargarh need to get one ITI and two SDCs each for bringing local youth to the mainstream through skill training.

He pointed out that under the centrally sponsored scheme 'Skill Development' in 34 districts affected by LWE, "Odisha was sanctioned one ITI and 2 SDCs for five districts each." These five districts were Malkangiri, Deogarh, Gajapati, Rayagada and Sambalpur.

However, since altogether 19 districts of the state have been identified as LWE-affected, the rest 14 LWE-hit districts also needed to be brought under the ITI-SDCs as well, Patnaik said.

The Chief Minister informed the Centre that construction of all the five ITIs and 10 SDCs has almost been completed, equipment installed and utilisation certificate (UC) amounting to Rs 22.15 crore, 93 per cent against the central allocation of Rs 23.72 crore, already been submitted.

These ITIs and SDCs have uploaded date in the Quality Council of India (QCI) portal seeking accreditation which will follow the NCVT (National Council for Vocational Training) affiliation as per procedure, he stated.

Though the training activities have already been started in the ITIs and SDCs i August, 2015 session, they awaited NCVT affiliation.

This apart, Patnaik said skill development training for 652 selected youths of the five districts against the 800 target, has been completed in nearby government ITIs.

UC for an amount of Rs 1.21 crore has been submitted against the central allocation of 1.49 crore in the meantime, he said.