Cops Find Missing Youths' Ornaments

Express News Service By

PARLAKHEMUNDI: A chain and a bracelet - reportedly belonging to two missing persons who are suspected to have been killed - were recovered by Mohana Police from Lakhari forest, two km away from Gothakeli village on Saturday.

Three persons of Padmanabhpur in Digapahandi block under Mohana police limits are reportedly missing for the last three days. They have been identified as Pradeep Sethi and two of his friends Jagannath Reddy and Kandhesu Reddy.

Investigation led police to a spot where charred remains of two bodies were found. The chain and bracelet were also found from the spot and during interrogation, locals of Padmanabhpur said Jagannath and Kandhesu were last seen wearing the bracelet and chain respectively. While whereabouts of the third person are not know yet, locals suspect that all the three could have been murdered and cremated at the spot.

On Friday, Pradeep’s sister Pramila filed an FIR at Mohana police station alleging that her brother and his friends had gone to Gothakelli village on Wednesday but did not return. Subsequently, police seized a motorcycle, a helmet, a pair of sandals and a blood-stained stick from an area near Gothakelli village.

Police said the bones and ashes have been sent for Forensic Medicine and Toxicology (FMT) examination. Further investigation is on.