BHUBANESWAR: A day after Cuttack Mayor Anita Behera resigned, the State Government on Wednesday suspended former Additional Commissioner Biswanath Sahu over the ration card enumeration irregularities.

Sahu is currently posted as Project Director of DRDA at Sonepur. It was under his supervision that new ration card verification exercise was carried out in Cuttack. Earlier, two other staff had been placed under suspension in this connection.

Meanwhile, Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Commissioner Gyana Ranjan Das has sought cancellation of ration cards of 45 more beneficiaries most of which are linked to the ruling Biju Janata Dal. Six of them are currently corporators. The 45 beneficiaries were found to be coming under the ‘nine exclusion’ criteria, Das said and added that he has written to the District Collector seeking cancellation of their ration cards and appropriate action as per law.

The CMC has also asked special squads to scrutinise ration cards thoroughly and report any discrepancies immediately.