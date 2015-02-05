BALASORE: Are the defence establishments located in Odisha safe? With the arrest of Bangladeshi infiltrators at regular intervals and now a suspected ISI mole in Balasore district, the places of national importance have become vulnerable to hostile groups.

With the Intelligence Bureau (IB) warning the State almost every year about possible terror attacks from Pakistan-based terrorist outfits, the threats are now pertinent and have led to more worries for the security agencies.

Intelligence sources said Odisha, along with West Bengal and Manipur, is emerging as a safe haven for ‘jihadis’, who mingle with Bangladeshi infiltrators and function as ‘sleeper cells’ of terror.

The alarm bells have started ringing for the coastal State with the terrorists taking the sea route to attack major establishments. The poorly equipped Marine Police in the State also exposes the residents to terror attacks from the sea.

Defence units like Integrated Test Range (ITR), Proof and Experimental Establishment (PXE), Military Engineering Service (MES) in Balasore district, the Naval centre at Chilika and the Army and Air Defence College at Gopalpur in Ganjam district are on terror radar.

The State has about 630 fishing villages along the coast and the Bangladeshi infiltrators have their presence in most of these villages. The infiltrators have penetrated into nine of the 30 districts of the State. Though there has been no census of these infiltrators so far, according to intelligence reports, the State has over a lakh of them. Their presence is more alarming around the missile test facilities. While about 5,000 Bangladeshis are settled in Chandipur, their population is suspected to be around 8,000 in Dhamra (where Wheeler Island is located).

“They all have managed to obtain the Indian voter ID-cards with the help of local politicians. Besides committing crimes, they threaten the economic condition of local workforce,” said an intelligence official.

Many of the infiltrators are suspected to be involved in criminal activities, like drug peddling, and act as conduits in circulating counterfeit currency. Drugs are reportedly ferried by fishing boats to the settlements.

In fact, drug trafficking is growing by leaps and bounds in Balasore, where police had earlier found the kingpin’s links with Mumbai underworld and the ISI, the officer informed.

The administration, however, said the defence organisations are well protected. IG (Eastern Range) Asheet Panigrahi said besides the security arrangement made by the defence establishment itself, the State Police are also maintaining strict vigil on these sensitive organisations.

“We have also intensified sea patrolling up to 12 nautical miles. So, there is little chance for an outsider to commit any crime inside the prohibited area. Local fishermen have also been alerted to inform if they spot any suspected vessel on Indian waters,” he added.