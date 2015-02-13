ROURKELA:Three persons died after the speeding SUV in which they were travelling, fell from Barghat bridge on NH-143 under Chandiposh police limits, 35 km from Rourkela, on Thursday morning.

The deceased are Dipak Das (29) and Adarsha Raman Das (29), both local medicine representatives, and driver of the vehicle Biswanath Sahu. The vehicle was going towards Bhubaneswar and the mishap occurred when the driver lost control due to poor visibility. The vehicle hit the side parapet of the bridge before falling on the dry bed of a water channel.

In another incident, an unidentified youth was killed and a person accompanying him severely injured after their two-wheeler collided head-on with a tipper between Kukudagate and Santoshpur under Bisra police limits on Thursday evening.

Bisra IIC Sushant Das said both the vehicles have been seized and a case registered.