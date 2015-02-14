BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has decided to open a cancer detection wing with outpatient department (OPD) and basic diagnostic facilities in the Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar, said Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak in the Assembly on Friday.

Replying to a question from Priyadarshi Mishra (BJD), the Minister said the facility will give a fillip to interventions for early detection of cancer in the population. The wing will be manned by qualified oncologists and trained staff for examination of people for critical signs and symptoms, he said.

The Minister said the wing will function under National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS). The facility will run under a Radiation Oncologist, who is already working in the hospital, with larger focus on high incidence of oral, head and neck, breast and cervical cancer. The pathologists will be trained at Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre (AHRCC), Cuttack, Nayak said.

In response to supplementaries, the Minister said a provision of `70 crore has been made for infrastructure development of Capital Hospital.