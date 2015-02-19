BHUBANESWAR: A 40-year-old mason died after falling from a moving train near Lingaraj railway station here on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Antaryami Patra of Ghodahutta at Chandanpur in Puri district.

Government Railway Police (GRP) said Patra slipped from the footboard of Puri-Cuttack passenger train while he was on his way to the Capital. A case of unnatural death was registered and body of the deceased sent for autopsy.

In a separate incident, the body of an unidentified man was found at platform number-II of Bhubaneswar railway station on the wee hours of Wednesday.

A group of passengers spotted the body and informed the Station Superintendent, who alerted the GRP. There were no claimants for the body of the man who is assumed to be 50 years old, a GRP personnel said.