BHUBANESWAR: To address the issues concerning survival of tribal people and their lifestyle, which has been seriously affected by urbanisation, it has become necessary to implement contemporary anthropological thoughts and research into practice, Governor SC Jamir said here on Sunday.

Inaugurating the two-day Indian Anthropology Congress (IAC) at Utkal University, Jamir stressed on comprehensive inclusion of tribals in development schemes and urged anthropologists to play a major role in redefining research pertaining to tribal upliftment.

Discussing on the theme “Tribal transformations in contemporary India - Issues and challenges”, Jamir said, “Even after 68 years of Independence, a large section of tribal population in the country remains deprived of Government schemes. This calls for engaging a committed staff and more viable approach to implement Government programmes in tribal areas.”

Highlighting poverty, illiteracy and malnutrition as the basic problems of tribal population, the Governor called for a concerted effort to combat these maladies. Jamir also suggested for establishment of a separate cadre of officers dedicated for Scheduled Areas.

“Inclusion of tribal people should not be seen merely as a tangible target but as essential for the design of development process,” the Governor said.

The tribal population depends on forest and its products for their survival, sustenance and livelihood. They are the real custodians of forest. “The inter-dependency between tribals and forest is indisputable,” Jamir said.

Chairman, Lalit Kala Akademi, KK Chakraborty; Director, SC and ST Research and Training Institute, AB Ota; Chairman, INCAA, Prof AK Dinda; member secretary (IAC) Prof KK Basa and organising secretary (IAC) Prof Sabita Acharya were among others who spoke during the inaugural session which was presided by Vice Chancellor of Utkal University Prof AK Das.

Professor of anthropology LK Mahapatra was felicitated on the occasion.