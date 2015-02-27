BALASORE: Three persons were killed and two others including a woman injured in a road accident on NH-18 near Hatijuri under Baisigna police limits in Mayurbhanj district on Thursday.

The mishap took place when their four-wheeler overturned on the highway after the driver suddenly pressed the break to allow a cyclist to cross the road.

The deceased have been identified as Nigamananda Satpathy (50) of Khannagar in Balasore district, Biswa Matari (24) of Assam and Shiva Shankar Kanda (42) of Asta near Baripada.

The injured were rushed to Balasore district headquarters hospital in critical condition. Later, the woman was shifted to SCB MCH at Cuttack after her condition deteriorated.

Minister Heckled

Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Sudam Marandi and Rairangpur BJD MLA Saiba Sushil Kumar Hansdah were heckled at a college programme at Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district on Thursday.

Sources said some people pelted eggs and tomatoes when Hansdah was singing a song at the programme. Police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. Five persons have been detained in this connection.