BHUBANESWAR: Director General of Police Sanjiv Marik on Thursday claimed that it was Odisha Police which had proposed to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to shift its base camps to districts where Maoist were gaining ground.

Basing on intelligence inputs, Marik said the State Police had suggested that the Central para military force moved its camps from Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Ganjam districts.

In these three districts, the DGP said Left Wing Extremism has declined substantially which is why the State Police had suggested CRPF to set up base camps in Kandhamal and Nuapada districts where the Maoists are still active.

"The CRPF was hesitant about re-deployment of its forces given the logistics issues in those inhospitable terrains," the DGP told mediapersons here. However, the CRPF has shifted two of its platoons to these districts about three to four months back and is planning to reinforce its strength.

Marik said the State Police had held IG level discussions with the CRPF about the redeployment strategies.

The DGP's assertion comes three days after Director General of CRPF Prakash Mishra went on record stating that the para-military force will withdraw from Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Ganjam districts where Maoist activities were on the decline.

Mishra was in the State to review preparedness of the CRPF in anti-Naxal operations. He had stated that Maoist no more enjoy stronghold in the State except in districts such as Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Nuapada.