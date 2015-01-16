KENDRAPARAHealth officials in Kendrapara district have been put on alert after two persons tested positive for swine flu in the State.

Last week, the State Government had asked the hospitals and medical colleges to remain vigilant and get ready with facilities for treating H1N1 cases. A 37-year-old banker of Bayababa Math area in Bhubaneswar became the second victim of H1N1. The first case was reported on January 10 and both the cases were confirmed by the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) in the Capital City.

With a large number of local people working in Bhubaneswar, the district administration is taking no chances.

Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Binayak Prusti said awareness camps are being held on the disease in all blocks and health officials have been asked to check people suffering from fever. “There is no need to panic as it is a seasonal disease. We are taking all precautionary measures to deal with the situation,” said Prusti.

Though no swine flu case has been reported from Kendrapara, the pig farm owners and pork suppliers of the coastal district are a worried lot. Fate of at least 50 of them hangs in balance after swine flu was reported in Bhubaneswar. The district veterinary officials have started checking pigs in farms.

Since locals of Mahakalpada and Rajnagar areas consume pork, precautionary measures in these areas have been taken to detect sick pigs. As preventive step, awareness is promoted among the members of the Kela caste, who deal with pig rearing, said district veterinary officials. Sources said Kela tribals rear pigs in Rajnagar, Mahakalpada and Marsaghai. They also supply pork to Paradip and Kolkata.