BHUBANESWAR: Tension prevailed near Station Square after locals turned violent against a demolition drive by the civic authorities on Friday.

The Central Enforcement Monitoring Committee (CEMC) comprising officials of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) was carrying out a demolition drive to clear encroachments in the area. The extension of local eateries and commercial establishments encroaching Janpath were removed during the drive.

Besides, a religious structure in Ashok Nagar Market encroaching the footpath was also demolished. However, situation became tense after CEMC officials attempted to clear encroachments near Station Square.

Sources said when the enforcement officials were demolishing the extension of a popular eatery in front of Congress Bhawan, a mob comprising about 30 locals started pelting stones at the squad. The driver of the excavator sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Capital Hospital by CEMC officials.

BDA liasioning officer Subhranshu Sekhar Mohanty said they have lodged an FIR at Capital police station in this connection.