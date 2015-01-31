BHUBANESWAR:When woman power has become the toast of the nation, India Surf Festival (ISF) 2015 is set to take it to a new dimension on the sand and sea along Ramchandi beach from February 6 to 8.

Making ‘Girl Power’ its central theme, the fourth edition of the festival is not only ready to unleash the power, skills and capabilities of women surfers from across the globe but also undertake a mission to empower the women in the community. The community initiative will be launched from Saturday even as the ISF 2015 will have a sizeable participation of women surfers, adventure sports enthusiasts, artists, musicians and photographers.

Led by a three-women ‘My Destiny’ project from Portugal, the initiative seeks to empower women of India by involving them in adventure, art and music. The team comprising world-renowned surfers Carolina Pereira and Mafalda, along with visual artist Lizzy, will hold exclusive training camps on surfing and art for women and girls at Rangers Foundation on the Puri-Konark Marine drive.

The training would be provided free to women across sports of Stand Up Paddle, longboarding, ATB riding and para-sailing, ISF founder Sanjay Samantray said.

“We have felt an inherent fear of water, particularly the sea, among Indians. Thus, we have sought to use surfing and water sports as a tool for women’s empowerment as it not only enables them to overcome their fear and inferiority complex but also realise their own power and capabilities,” Carolina said.

The group, in fact, has made a successful experiment in eco-social surfing trips in Indonesia, where their interventions has made an impact on the local community. While a teaser of their short film ‘My Destiny’ will be showcased at ISF, Lizzy said their engagement with Odisha will be long-term.

The ISF-2015 will mark several firsts. While it has been included in the Asian Surfing Championship (ASC) tour, the apex pro-surfer ranking circuit of the continent, it will also open itself up for the public.

“The mission is to encourage people to actually participate in the festival rather than becoming mere onlookers. There will be separate sections for pro-surfers and sportspeople and for the lay visitors who would like to join in the fun and festivities,” Samantray said.

More than 40 professional surfers from countries including Portugal, England, Indonesia, Switzerland, Argentina, Russia, USA and Spain would take part in prize money competitions that would be adjudged by top surfer and industry leader Tipi Jabric from Indonesia.