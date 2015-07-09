Man Held for Cheating Young Women

Express News Service By

BHUBANESWAR: Nayapalli police on Wednesday arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly cheating young women after promising them jobs at private hospitals in the city.

The man, Sukanta Sahoo of Bolagarh in Khurda district, lured women in the age group of 18 to 25 by assuring them nursing jobs at private hospitals. However, Sahoo engaged the women as domestic help in houses of elderly and ailing persons.

Four women of Kandhamal district, who were duped by Sahoo, were rescued by police. Sahoo was arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by Surama Pradhan, one of the victims. Sahoo was produced in court and sent to judicial custody. Investigation was on to ascertain whether there are more women who have been victimised by the accused, police said.