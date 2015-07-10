BALASORE :The Fakir Mohan University administration has formed a committee to inquire into allegations of tampering of marks of its distance education students.

Sources said the committee was formed two days back and the probe report is awaited.

The allegation came to fore after officials of the computer firm, assigned to prepare the mark sheets for the university, informed the Comptroller of Examinations Debabrata Dash about it. The examination section of the university has come under scanner following the allegation as tampering of marks cannot be done without involvement of the officials responsible for tabulation of marks.

Sources said the tabulation sheets provided by the university to the computer firm for preparation of mark sheets have discrepancies and over writings. “For example, in place of 18, it is written 81 and in place of 07, it is mentioned as 70. Some of the failed students have been given pass marks,” said an official.

Vice-Chancellor Siba Prasad Adhikary said a committee has been formed to inquire into the allegations. “Stringent action would be initiated against whosoever is found guilty,” he said.

The university officials have been accused of resorting to forgery to give pass marks to the students who failed in the examination after taking money from them. It is alleged some distance education candidates paid bribe ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 to clear their tests.