Bhubaneswar: A 45-year-old woman died after falling from a motorcycle on Patia-Sikharchandi road under Infocity police limits here on Friday.

The incident occurred when the woman, riding pillion on the two-wheeler, fell on the road after the rider lost his balance.

The deceased was identified as Tilottama Sahoo of Nayagarh town. She had come to visit her son-in-law who is undergoing treatment at KIMS hospital.

Sahoo’s relative, who was riding the bike, escaped with minor injuries.

A case of unnatural death was registered and body of the deceased sent for autopsy.