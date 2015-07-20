Opposition Demands Judicial Probe Into Stampede at Nabakalebara Rath Yatra

Express News Service By

BHUBANESWAR: The Opposition Congress and the BJP on Sunday demanded a judicial probe into the stampede at Puri on Saturday during the Rath Yatra in which two women were killed and more than 15 injured.

Alleging that the Government was not fully prepared for the car festival which attracted such a huge crowd, Leader of Opposition Narasingh Mishra said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has no moral right to continue. Mishra demanded that a sitting judge of the High Court should be requested to conduct the probe. Echoing similar views, senior BJP leader Suresh Pujari said persons responsible for the loss of two lives should be punished.