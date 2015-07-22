BHUBANESWAR: A six-member gang of robbers looted the house of a teacher at Shyampur area under Khandagiri police limits on Tuesday. The masked robbers came in a car and made their way into the house located near SUM hospital after cutting iron grills of the rear door.

They terrorised the teacher Prahald Sahu and his wife Snehalata at gunpoint to hand over cash and valuables. The incident occurred between three and 3.30 am, the police said. The miscreants decamped with Rs 10,000 in cash, 200 gm of gold and 500 gm of silver ornaments from the house.

One of the robbers snatched Snehalata’s mobile phone before leaving the place. The couple lodged a complaint with Khandagiri police which started investigating into the matter.

In another incident, gold ornaments and Rs 40,000 in cash were burgled from a house at Sisupalagarh under Dhauli police limits on Monday night.

The burglars broke open an almirah, an iron grill gate and a wooden door of the house. They pillaged the house entirely before fleeing with the booty.

On the basis of a complaint filed by house owner Surendra Sahu, Dhauli police has registered a case and started investigation.

While frequent incidents of robbery and burglary in the Twin City have been a cause of worry for the cops, it could be the handiwork of an inter-state gang, police sources said. “They come to the city by trains, board economy lodges for a day or two, commit crimes and escape to other States,” Police Commissioner Dr RP Sharma said.

The modus operandi in most of these cases has been same which indicates that the incidents would have been executed by members of the same gang, Sharma said, adding that police have got crucial leads in both the cases which would be solved soon.