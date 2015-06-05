CUTTACK: Truck operators on Thursday called off their June 9 strike after the State Government agreed to withdraw the contentious circular for suspension of vehicle permit and fitness certificate apart from cancellation of driver’s licence in the event of accidents.

The Transport Commissioner has agreed to modify the circular and mandate action in accordance with the Motor Vehicles Act during accidents. The decision to withdraw the circular issued recently was taken in a meeting convened by Transport Minister Ramesh Chandra Majhi with representatives of Odisha State Truck Owners’ Federation (OSTOF) over their 11-point charter of demands.

“The Government has given us written assurance on taking speedy steps for resolution of all issues raised by us. Considering the development, we have called off our proposed agitation,” OSTOF general secretary Rabi Satpathy said.

The Transport Commissioner will also issue a circular on offence and fines for officials of border check gates to end harassment at check points. Instructions will also be issued to enforcement officers not to seize document during checking unless it is absolutely necessary.

The Government has also agreed to evolve a mechanism for allotting a certain percentage of mineral transport from mining zones to truckers. The Government will also take steps to fix freight rate of trucks on the lines of other States, Satpathy said.