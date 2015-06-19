ATHAGARH:The workers of Athagarh division of CESU on Thursday resorted to cease-work protesting attack by Achalkot villagers on them after a contractual lineman died on duty on Wednesday.

Speaking to mediapersons, general secretary of Nikhil Odisha Bidyut Karmachari Sangha, Hemanta Kumar Mohanty, said the CESU workers are frequently attacked by locals in case of power cuts or any mishap.

Demanding their safety, he said the villagers involved in attack on the CESU workers should be arrested at the earliest.

Sources said Santosh Malik of Achalakot village under Tigiria police limits was working as a lineman for Riverside Utility Private Limited (RUPL), a franchise of CESU.

He was repairing a 11 KV line when a local CESU worker, Nityananda Behera, accidentally charged the line resulting in electrocution of Malik.

A seriously injured Malik was rushed to Athagarh Sub-Divisional Hospital and later shifted to a private hospital at Cuttack where he succumbed on Wednesday morning.

As the news of his death spread, about 200 villagers of Achalakot and neighbouring Gadijhoria reached Athagarh town with sticks and ransacked the offices of Executive Engineer, Athagarh electrical division; SDO, Athagarh electrical sub-division and Junior Engineer, Athagarh electrical section.

The irate villagers assaulted CESU officials, damaged computers and 16 motorcycles of the employees besides burning some official document. The mob also set fire to Athagarh electrical sub-division office. Two employees of CESU and a police man were injured in the attack.

Inspector-in-Charge of Athagarh police station Bijay Krushna Mahapatra sustained severe head injury. The mob also attacked the locals of Athagarh town who tried to stop them. Locals retaliated resulting in injuries to eight persons of Achalakot village. All the injured are undergoing treatment at Athagarh Sub-Divisional Hospital.

Meanwhile, RUPL management on Thursday paid compensation of Rs 15,000 to the family of the deceased lineman for the last rites. Assistant Labour Officer Paramita Mishra conducted an inquiry into the death of Malik.

Meanwhile, Athagarh police have arrested 18 persons of Achalakot village in this connection.