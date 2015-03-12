PATNA:Nitish Kumar-led JD(U)Government in Bihar on Wednesday sailed through the vote of confidence in the state Assembly, with the backing of 140 MLAs.

Interestingly, the state’s main Opposition BJP abstained from the voting after its MLAs staged a walkout accusing Nitish of insulting Mahadalit Jitan Ram Manjhi by removing him from the Chief Minister’s post.

Besides the support of 109 JD(U) MLAs, Nitish got the backing of 24 RJD MLAs, five Congress legislators, one CPI MLA and an independent.

Across the political spectrum, the BJP has 87 members in the House, plus three independent MLAs.

Following whip issued by the JD(U)leadership to party MLAs, couple with the support from the RJD and the Congress, the outcome of the floor test had only academic interest.

Manjhi, who had openly challenged Nitish, was not present in the House,which raised questions on how the whip is applicable to him since he is currently an unattached member. Later in the evening, he addressed a news conference.

Later Vijay Chaudhary, who is leader of the JD(U) Legislature Party(LP), told reporters that the lobby division had made it clear that all the MLAs of the JD(U), the RJD and the Congress wholeheartedly backed the government.

In a bid to avoid disqualification, all rebel party MLAs, who had joined hands with Manjhi, also voted in the government’s favour. They were allotted seats in the Treasury benches.

After the concluding speech of Chief Minister Nitish , the Speaker called for a voice vote but later at the insistence of Chaudhary, he ordered for lobby division.

As the session started, Governor Keshri Nath Tripathy addressed the Joint Sitting of the Bihar legislature in which he mentioned the important initiatives of the government.

Then Nitish moved a confidence motion for his government.

In a debate on confidence motion, the Leader of the Opposition had charged Nitish with joining hands with earlier political rivals like the RJD and the Congress.

While replying to the debate, Nitish also took pot shots at the saffron party and accused them of supporting Manjhi from outside to create political instability in the state.