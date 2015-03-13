BHUBANESWAR: Thirteen students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Nayagarh, all victims of sexual exploitation by a teacher, have finally received Rs 1 lakh each as relief for violation of their right to life and dignity.

Thanks to a determined National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), the perpetrator of the crime and those who supported him are now facing prosecution while the School and Mass Education department has now confirmed payment of compensation to the students.

The school, which functions under Jawahar Navodaya Samiti of Ministry of Human Resource Development, had grabbed headlines in 2012 after complaints that 38 students were tortured and forced to have unnatural sex with the teacher for a period of one and a half years. After media highlighted the issue, rights activist Prabir Das filed a petition before the NHRC.

The commission, after inquiry, found that 13 students were actually sexually exploited. Soon after, the teacher was arrested and terminated from service.

Similarly, four other teachers, who supported the accused and tried to coerce the complainant to withdraw his report, were placed under suspension. They are also facing criminal proceedings.

The then principal of the school, who failed in his duty to prevent the immoral activities, was transferred and is also being proceeded against.

The human rights watchdog also stood firm by rejecting contentions that the victims should not be awarded monetary relief since they were satisfied with the action against the accused and others.