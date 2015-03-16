BHUBANESWAR: The clamour of bus owners for fare hike in the light of diesel price rise has again assumed high pitch even though they have blatantly flouted the reduced fares effected by the Government since February.

More than a month has passed since the fares were cut by two paise per km bringing it down from 59 paise to 57 paise for ordinary buses, 62 to 60 paise for express buses, 82 to 80 paise for deluxe buses and from `1.01 to 99 paise for AC deluxe buses but the operators have brazenly continued with the fares that were fixed when fuel prices were at peak.

Under the existing rate structure, the maximum fare between Bhubaneswar and Cuttack in an ordinary bus is `16.53 per passenger. But every single bus plying in the Twin City continues to charge more than `20, the fare before the price reduction.

In the event a passenger raises the issue, he is either threatened, abused or off-loaded from the vehicle. And, despite drawing attention of the bus owners’ association and the State Transport Department authorities, there has been no change on the ground with bus operators openly fleecing passengers.

The very practice has even put the bus owners’ demand for adopting an automatic fare fixation mechanism to deal with the frequent fuel price ups and downs in question. Bus operators lose no time in raising fares after announcement. Instruction sheets with information of new fares from point to point are immediately pasted on the buses. But even as fares have been cut in February, no such information is passed on to passengers nor are they charged less.

“If they are not complying with Government announced fares now, how will they conduct themselves in an automatic system is an open question. The Government should take all the issues into consideration before taking any decision on the automatic fare mechanism. Or else, passengers will end up as the worst sufferers,” said a hapless commuter.

The All Odisha Bus Owners’ Association, on its part, has upped its pressure tactics and decided to hold an emergency executive body meeting on March 18 to chart its course of action.

Reacting to complaints of overcharging of passengers by operators, Association spokesperson Debasish Nayak said action would be taken against those indulging in such practice. But with each and every bus between Bhubaneswar and Cuttack doing the same, the promise itself falls flat.