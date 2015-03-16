BERHAMPUR: One person has died and at least 21 others of Patrapur and Samantiapalli areas in Ganjam district have been affected by jaundice in the last one week. The deceased has been identified as Manoj Nayak (22) of Patrapur.

Sources said Manoj was suffering from fever and was admitted to Patrapur hospital about a week back. His blood test report diagnosed him to be suffering from typhoid. As his condition deteriorated, Manoj was shifted to a private hospital in Berhampur. On Friday, as his condition did not improve, the hospital authorities referred him to a hospital in Bhubaneswar. However, he died before he could be shifted to the Capital City.

Sources in the district health administration said necessary arrangements have been made for treatment of the affected persons.

Meanwhile, diarrhoea was reported in the remote village of Mareibadi under Digapahandi block. At least 19 persons, including seven children, have been affected in the tribal-dominated village.

A team of doctors from Digapahandi hospital reached the village on Friday and examined the patients. The team collected blood samples of the affected persons which tested positive for malaria. There are around 43 families in the village.

The villagers mostly depend on open wells and ponds for water consumption. The Swajaladhara Project implemented in the village in 2006 has been lying defunct for over six months. Besides, the two tubewells in the village also pump out muddy water.

On Saturday, a health team reached the village and distributed ORS packets and disinfected the water sources.

Nearly 14 people of the village have been admitted to Digapahandi hospital.