ROURKELA:Targeting Union Steel Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan during their visit to take stock of preparations for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rourkela BJD on Saturday staged a demonstration at Bisra in protest against negligence of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) towards growth of Sundargarh district.

Rourkela president of BJD AC Mohanty said though SAIL earns huge profit from its two iron ore mines and Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP), it spends negligible amount of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund in four blocks and Rourkela city.

Mohanty said in the modernisation and expansion projects taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 12,000 crore, local job-seekers were ignored. He demanded that SAIL Chairman CS Verma should immediately fulfil his commitment to the State Government of converting RSP-run Ispat General Hospital into a medical college and hospital.

Among others, Rourkela Development Authority Chairman SP Nayak, legislators Mangla Kisan and Subrat Tarai and a host of BJD leaders participated in the protest.

Confusion over Aahar: Confusion prevailed over Aahar scheme to be launched by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during his to the city on April 1.

On behalf of SAIL, RSP has signed a memorandum with Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) to provide Rs 60,000 per day for the scheme under which cooked food would be made available to 4,000 urban poor at subsidised rate.

Meanwhile, with the Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) withdrawing from ‘Aahar’ scheme, speculations are rife that SAIL may follow suit. When the Steel Minister was asked whether SAIL had withdrawn from Aahar Yojana, he said he had no idea about the scheme.

Similarly, RMC Commissioner DP Mohapatra said so far he had not received any official communication from RSP and as per the MoU, the deal is intact.