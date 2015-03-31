BHUBANESWAR: The operation of Puri-Paradip-Puri Express, Visakhapatnam-Paradip Express, Paradip-Santragachhi Express, Santragachhi-Paradip Express scheduled to leave Santragachhi on March 31, Paradip-Visakhapatnam Express and Paradip-Cuttack-Paradip passenger trains, which were declared as cancelled, has been resumed.

These trains had been cancelled due to the proposed railway modernisation work between Cuttack and Barang stations. However, as the modernisation work was suspended, the aforesaid trains will run as per schedule, a notification by East Coast Railway stated