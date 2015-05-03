BHUBANESWAR: A two-day workshop on ‘Development of Nanomaterials for Energy, Environment and Sustainability’ was inaugurated at ITER here on Saturday.

Researchers and scientists from across the country converged at the workshop to discuss various aspects of development of materials and processes for generation of sustainable energy and protection of environment.

The workshop was held at SOA University’s Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology (CNSNT) in collaboration with Heavy Water Board, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Science and Technology and Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

Inaugurating the workshop, Prof SP Rath, former vice-chancellor of North Odisha University traced the creation of universe and different particulate matter formed at various levels through different chronology.

Nanotechnology, he said, was at the forefront of research today as it was needed to make best utilisation of solar energy to solve several intricate problems involving the environment and sustainability.

Among others, Prof Amit Banerjee, Vice-Chancellor of SOA University, Prof PK Nanda, Dean (Research), Prof Kulamani Parida, Director of CNSNT and Dr Rashmi Acharya, co-convenor of the workshop also spoke.