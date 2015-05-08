BALASORE: The local administration has started work for constituting a special planning authority (SPA) for development of Talasari beach in the district.

As many as 36 villages in Talasari, Chandaneswar and Bhusandeswar will be covered by SPA to be headed by Collector Sanatan Mallick. The Collector informed that officials concerned have started identifying places that can be developed for tourism and the project proposal is being readied. “Once developed, these places would not only attract tourists but also generate income for locals,” he said.

The Tourism Department has asked the district administration to identify 1802 acres of land along Talasari-Udaypur stretch for the mega tourism destination project. This would include beach beautification, water sports complex, construction of a crafts bazaar, pathway and landscaping. The department has also sought clearance from the Forest Department for a trekking unit at Nilagiri. Besides, there is proposal for development of Buddhist circuit at Ayodhya, Sajnagarh Chandi temple, Sunya Mandap at Khaira, Chaumukh-Dagara beach and Baulagadia stone carving village.

In the first phase, `17 crore would be spent for the Udaypur-Talasari beach and under the project, a stretch of 2.7 km between Udaypur and Talasari will be developed as marine drive. Decision has been taken to promote water sports and beach sports like parasailing and zorbing on the beach.

Baulagadia village, which is located nearly 30 km from Balasore, will be developed as a heritage craft village in the lines of Raghurajpur in Puri. Baulagadia is known for famous stone carving works.