CUTTACK:Commissionerate Police has busted a gang of dacoits which had spread a reign of terror in Choudwar, Jagatpur and Athgarh and arrested its six members on Sunday. One Mauser, three bullets and four motorcycles along with Rs 50,000 were seized from their possession. The gang was involved in eight robbery cases in the past few months including Rs 1.54 lakh loot from staff of a multinational finance company near Jagatpur on May 3. The gang had also looted Rs 15,000 from the postmaster of Gurudijhatia post office near Choudwar on April 24.

In another incident, the police arrested two miscreants who had allegedly looted Rs 60,000 from a petrol pump at 42 Mouza under Sadar police limits on May 3. One revolver and a motorcycle have been seized from them.