PHULBANI: Special Vigilance Judge Pranati Mohanty on Saturday convicted a former village level worker (VLW) of Bahira gram panchayat in Boudh district for irregularities in distribution of rice under Sampoorna Grameena Rozgar Yojana.

The convict, Kambhu Prasad Danta, during his tenure as a VLW from June 2002 to July 2004 had misappropriated 581.37 quintals of rice amounting to Rs 3.63 lakh. This came to light during an audit in 2008 and an investigation was taken up by the Vigilance Department. Danta has been sentenced to undergo one year of rigorous imprisonment. A fine of `10,000 has also been imposed on him.