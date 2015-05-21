BHUBANESWAR: The State-owned Omfed’s plans to augment its milk production has received a boost with the State Government approving establishment of a fully automatic dairy plant project at an estimated `285 crore.

The modern plant is proposed to be set up at Choudwar in Cuttack district. This will help Omfed expand its capacity from five lakh litre per day (LLPD) to 12 LLPD. A high-power committee of the Government, chaired by Development Commissioner UN Behera, on Wednesday approved the project.

In November last year, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had directed capacity augmentation of Omfed through a new plant to cater to the growing needs of consumers.

Chairman, Omfed, Bishnupada Sethi presented the detailed project report (DPR) for the new plant which has been prepared by NDDB subsidiary, Indian Diary Machinery Company. He said Omfed has prepared a blueprint to enhance average milk procurement from 5.5 LLPD to 10 LLPD. Similarly, Omfed has decided to augment liquid milk marketing from five LLPD to 12 LLPD.

Sethi, Principal Secretary, Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Department, said Omfed is working on enrolment of more farmer members in dairy cooperatives since the target is to move from 2.8 lakh to five lakh members. Similarly, the number of dairy cooperatives will be raised from 5,553 to 7 000, he said.

With the additional five LLPD milk handling capacity, Omfed will be able to market more milk and produce dairy-based products like curd, ghee, flavoured milk and paneer too. Sethi also said the Federation has managed to mobilise funds from various sources to support its expansion endeavours. It received a `48 crore grant from the Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA) recently.