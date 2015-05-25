Home States Odisha

Centre Mum on Logistics Park at Jharsuguda

Centre is yet to respond to the State Government\'s request for financial assistance to the multi-modal logistics park.

Published: 25th May 2015 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2015 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

BHUBANESWAR: The Centre is yet to respond to the State Government request for financial assistance to the multi-modal logistics park at Jharsuguda under Assistance to States for Infrastructure Development of Exports (ASIDE) scheme.

The Container Corporation of India Limited (Concor), a Central Government public sector undertaking (PSU), has submitted a proposal to the State Government to set up a logistics park at Jharsuguda with customs clearance facilities at an outlay of Rs 95.40 crore on an area of 28.31 acres.

The State Level Export Promotion Committee (SLEPC) meeting chaired by Chief Secretary GC Pati had approved ASIDE assistance of Rs 57.23 crore for the project to boost exports from the State.

The release of Central assistance for the Concor project will help boost exports from the State. But the Ministry of Commerce is yet to respond to the State Government proposal for an ASIDE assistance of Rs 57.23 crore, official sources said.

The proposed Park in the industrially progressive Western Odisha district will cater to the traffic needs in export-import and domestic sector both in containerised and break bulk form.

The terminal with good rail connection will provide dedicated services as per the requirement of trade and industry along with customs clearance, cargo consolidation facilities and promote export of existing industries as well as new ones expected to come up in and around Jharsuguda.

The logistic parks will include facilities like warehouses, distribution centres, storage areas, offices, truck services, parking lots, truck terminals, container rail terminal, container handling facilities, cold storages, distribution centres, air cargo points, lorries, maintenance points, service stations, hospitals and restaurants.

In addition, such parks will be equipped with weigh bridges, telecommunication facilities, banks, health awareness units and recreation centres.

The State has received ASIDE assistance of Rs 15 crore to Rs 18 crore per annum from the Centre towards State component of the scheme in the last two years. The sanctioned amount cannot be released from State pool due to limited funding under ASIDE scheme to State, the sources said.

Meanwhile, the State Government has requested the Centre to sanction Rs 300 crore under ASIDE scheme for the World Trade Centre (WTC) proposed to be set up in the Capital City, sources said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp