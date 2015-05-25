Centre Mum on Logistics Park at Jharsuguda

Express News Service By

BHUBANESWAR: The Centre is yet to respond to the State Government request for financial assistance to the multi-modal logistics park at Jharsuguda under Assistance to States for Infrastructure Development of Exports (ASIDE) scheme.

The Container Corporation of India Limited (Concor), a Central Government public sector undertaking (PSU), has submitted a proposal to the State Government to set up a logistics park at Jharsuguda with customs clearance facilities at an outlay of Rs 95.40 crore on an area of 28.31 acres.

The State Level Export Promotion Committee (SLEPC) meeting chaired by Chief Secretary GC Pati had approved ASIDE assistance of Rs 57.23 crore for the project to boost exports from the State.

The release of Central assistance for the Concor project will help boost exports from the State. But the Ministry of Commerce is yet to respond to the State Government proposal for an ASIDE assistance of Rs 57.23 crore, official sources said.

The proposed Park in the industrially progressive Western Odisha district will cater to the traffic needs in export-import and domestic sector both in containerised and break bulk form.

The terminal with good rail connection will provide dedicated services as per the requirement of trade and industry along with customs clearance, cargo consolidation facilities and promote export of existing industries as well as new ones expected to come up in and around Jharsuguda.

The logistic parks will include facilities like warehouses, distribution centres, storage areas, offices, truck services, parking lots, truck terminals, container rail terminal, container handling facilities, cold storages, distribution centres, air cargo points, lorries, maintenance points, service stations, hospitals and restaurants.

In addition, such parks will be equipped with weigh bridges, telecommunication facilities, banks, health awareness units and recreation centres.

The State has received ASIDE assistance of Rs 15 crore to Rs 18 crore per annum from the Centre towards State component of the scheme in the last two years. The sanctioned amount cannot be released from State pool due to limited funding under ASIDE scheme to State, the sources said.

Meanwhile, the State Government has requested the Centre to sanction Rs 300 crore under ASIDE scheme for the World Trade Centre (WTC) proposed to be set up in the Capital City, sources said.