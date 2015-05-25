BOUDH: People of Talagaon, Tileswar, Sampoch, Kusang, Dhalpur Banigochha, Chattarang, Sankulei, Adenigarh and Mathura panchayats of Harabhanga block in the district find themselves in a compelling situation to consume polluted water of ponds and wells as most of the tube wells are lying defunct.

The villagers of Kelakata said they have no other option but to depend on ponds as the tube well in their village is not functioning for past two months and all the stand posts have been damaged.

Block Development Officer of Harabhanga block NR Mallik passed the buck to officers of Rural Water Supply and Sanitation, saying he is helpless due to lack of support from them. When contacted, Executive Engineer of RWSS said he will look into the matter and take necessary action at the earliest.

Meanwhile, consumption of contaminated water has made the villagers vulnerable to water-borne diseases like jaundice.