BHUBANESWAR: Fifteen more sunstroke deaths were reported from the State on Monday as the blistering heat wave refused to relent, with mercury remaining upwardly mobile and hitting new highs.

As many as six deaths were reported from Jajpur district. Cuttack, which had recorded five sunstroke deaths, reported three more deaths on Monday. Reports of two deaths each came in from Kendrapara and Keonjhar districts.

Bargarh, Jajpur, Keonjhar and Nuapada also joined the list of districts which threw up sunstroke deaths.

However, the State Government confirmed just four sunstroke deaths of the 43 reported so far and said inquiry into 32 cases is underway. Seven cases turned out to be for reasons other than sunstroke, the SRC Control Room said.

With the scorching conditions taking its toll, more and more people were affected by the heat wave and sought treatment at hospitals.

According to information available with the Directorate of Public Health, as many as 104 persons were hospitalised across the State. So far, more than 425 people have been hospitalised after being hit by sunstroke. Most of the sunstroke attack cases came in from Jajpur, Sundargarh, Sonepur and Balangir districts.

On Monday, mercury soared across the districts. Angul recorded a whopping 47 degree Celsius, the highest of the season. At least nine stations reported 45 degree-plus temperature, four of which recorded above 46 degree Celsius. As many as 18 stations recorded 40 degree C and above on the day. The State also emerged as one of the hottest regions in the country on the day. Khajuraho (in Madhya Pradesh), Chandrapur (in Maharashtra) and Angul recorded the day’s highest of 47 degree Celsius.

Capital City, which has been witnessing one of the hottest summers in the last one decade, saw the mercury take a further jump to 45.4 degree Celsius. Normal life was hit during the afternoon hours and many commercial establishments downed shutters. The weather office said the City will see no change in the weather on Tuesday while the maximum day temperature might hover around 46 degree Celsius.

Given the prediction for the next week, the misery is unlikely to end for rest of the State. The severe heat wave condition will continue till the end of the month as normal temperature will remain appreciably high over most parts of the State, the weather office said. Across the State, it was about five to seven degree Celsius above normal.

The only glimmer of hope could be in the fact that the day temperature is expected to drop after June 1/2, sources said. If local conditions trigger thunderstorm activities, people might get relief, only temporarily though.