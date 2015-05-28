BHUBANESWAR: The Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) Department recently approved the expenditure budget of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) amounting to Rs 450 crore for the current financial year.

The Corporation had presented budgetary receipts of Rs 468 crore for 2014-15, which was approved by the Department.

The Corporation had earlier notified that as per the Gazette notification of State Government, users' fee will range between Rs 50 and Rs 200 from households, hotels, hospitals and educational institutions. The charges are effective from March 1.

Primary source of income for the civic body will be coming from collection of parking and users' fee.

The H&UD Department's order mentioned that the budgetary grant cannot be utilised on any other head apart from the sanctioned purpose without prior approval of the Government. These approvals will be rendered only under special circumstances.

Maintenance of a separate bank account for transaction of money meant for each scheme has been made mandatory. The BMC will maintain a record and be accountable for each of these accounts.

Grants for road plans should be spent for construction of new roads only and not for repairs, maintenance or expansion of existing roads.

"A minimum of 25 per cent of the budget has to be earmarked for basic services for the urban poor and BMC has to maintain a closing balance of 10 per cent of the total budget at the end of the fiscal year," a senior BMC official said BMC has been directed to clear water and electricity dues on a priority basis by the last quarter of this year. The Department has advised BMC to prioritise incomplete sanitation and infrastructure works.

The Corporation has been asked to submit the Budget Variance Report which measures and monitors budgeted head of expenditure on a quarterly basis to the Department.