BHUBANESWAR:Now, orphan students staying in child care institutions (CCIs) of the State will be provided higher education for free by the Odisha Government.

The Higher Education Department has drawn up a scheme under which it will meet the education needs of orphaned students - from Plus Two to Post-Graduate classes - so that they not only complete higher education but also have a shot at a better professional career.

While Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act (RCFCE) recognises education as a basic human right, the State Government aims to take it a notch further by providing higher learning to the orphan students.

The Department will bear the cost of academic pursuit of institutionalised orphan students who take up education after Class X. All their admission and re-admission fees, tuition and examination fees apart from hostel, college development and laboratory fees would be exempted. This will apply only for both government and non-government aided institutions of the State.

The college and university authorities would be required to provide free accommodation and food to the students as the cost will be reimbursed by the Government. The educational institutions will have to submit details of students enrolled and the expenses borne on their accounts. The Department will track the progress in the learning till the students complete higher education.

However, prior to that, the Higher Education Department will prepare a database of all orphanages with support from district administration.

Since identification of the orphan students will be a major task, Collectors and Sub-Collectors would be mandated with providing the necessary certification.

Currently, there are 16,382 orphans staying in 272 CCIs and the Higher Education Department acknowledges that education is a critical area for these children.