BHUBANESWAR:The Commissionerate of Police on Sunday cracked a one-and-a-half-year-old case of daylight robbery which occurred at Chandrasekharpur here with the arrest of four persons including the office assistant of a private hospital in the Capital City.

Investigation revealed that a Ganjam-based gang was involved in the robbery. The members of the gang who were arrested are Sanjay Nayak (25) of Sanatulasipur in Bhanjanagar, Pintu Digal (24) of Itabali in Kandhamal district, Rajababu Patra (21) of Buguda in Ganjam district and Gagan Kumar Nayak of Seon Shramik slum in the City. The fifth member Tukuna Patra of Bhanjanagar is still at large.

According to the police, while Sanjay had masterminded the crime, Gagan, an office assistant of Aditya Care Hospital tipped him off on the details about the movement of cash from hospital to the bank.

Police seized A .765 bore pistol, Rs 1.4 lakh in cash, two motorcycles and three mobile phones from their possession.

Sources said in February 2014, five bike-borne miscreants had looted Rs 17 lakh from Gagan at gunpoint while he was on his way to deposit the money in a nationalised bank.

“Sanjay is a proclaimed offender. He was declared an absconder by Bhanjanagar SDJM court in two cases under Arms Act and Explosives Act,” Police Commissioner Dr RP Sharma said. The gang was also involved in three cases of robbery in 2015.

The police also suspect their involvement in the assault and robbery case near Patia Big Bazaar last month. A cash transit company executive was brutally assaulted by two miscreants who looted Rs 12 lakh from him. The accused were produced in the court which sent them to judicial custody. Investigation is on.