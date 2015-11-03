Home States Odisha

Posco Returns Guest House Land

BHUBANESWAR: Amidst uncertainty over the proposed mega steel project by the South Korean steel major Posco near Paradip in Jagatsinghpur district, the company has given yet another indication of  withdrawing from the State.

Chief Secretary GC Pati told mediapersons after the Cabinet meeting that the General Administration (GA) Department will take back 1.7 acres of land which was alloted to the Posco for construction of its guest house in the State Capital. Posco had returned land to the State Government alloted to it for construction of the guest house.

However, Industries Minister Debi Prasad Mishra said the Government is interested for the Posco project to be set up in the State. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during his meeting with Union Finance Minister at New Delhi recently had raised the issue. He had requested that the Centre should convene a tripartite meeting on the project.

Asked about the fate of the steel project, the Minister said it will be known only after the meeting.

